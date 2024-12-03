Investmark Advisory Group LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after purchasing an additional 555,638 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,619,000 after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after purchasing an additional 797,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

