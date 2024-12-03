Investment Management Corp of Ontario Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 359,436 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,931,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,432,000 after buying an additional 5,885,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,935,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $262,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,541,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,684 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,524.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,087,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,110,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,236 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $235.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 21,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $1,211,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,506.38. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,360 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,533 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.