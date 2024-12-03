Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $13 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lessened its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 38,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,273,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,922,000 after acquiring an additional 892,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NYSE TD opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

