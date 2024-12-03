Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Trimmed by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,003 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Invitation Homes worth $27,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

NYSE INVH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. 256,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

