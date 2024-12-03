Ionic Capital Management LLC Buys 10,008 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 524.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

