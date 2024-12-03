Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the quarter. Atmus Filtration Technologies makes up approximately 0.7% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after buying an additional 54,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 272,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 242,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 34.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 884,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 227,576 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ATMU opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 134.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.