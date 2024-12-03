Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $411,000 in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.43. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

