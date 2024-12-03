Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $12.13. Iris Energy shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 1,625,639 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Capital raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Iris Energy during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.