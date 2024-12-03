Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 156 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2,868.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,740,348,000 after acquiring an additional 43,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,506,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,260.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,343.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $950.93 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,648.00 to $1,563.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.