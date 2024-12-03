Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

