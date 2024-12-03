Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

