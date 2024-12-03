Iron Triangle Partners LP Buys Shares of 3,351,000 Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,351,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,000. Geron comprises 2.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.55% of Geron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Geron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Geron by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 32.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GERN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Geron Stock Down 1.9 %

GERN stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

