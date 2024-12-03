IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,844 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.94 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

