IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Buys 794 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 241,475 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.