IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,323 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 272,696 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 188,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,061,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 984,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

