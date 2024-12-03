iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 104,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.