iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 362,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $209,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $606.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $585.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $456.45 and a one year high of $607.30. The firm has a market cap of $523.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.