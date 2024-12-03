iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 287.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 899,946 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,431,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 286,719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.83. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

