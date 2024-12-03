iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 21,219 shares.The stock last traded at $151.55 and had previously closed at $151.15.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 75.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

