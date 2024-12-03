iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:LDRT)

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0819 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Treasury Ladder ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.