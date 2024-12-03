iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,556 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 590% compared to the average volume of 1,964 put options.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 882,679 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

