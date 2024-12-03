iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 144.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,626 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $64,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.75. 25,274,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251,850. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day moving average is $215.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

