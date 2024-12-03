iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,514,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,268 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,348,000 after purchasing an additional 735,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

