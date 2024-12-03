Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $380.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. This trade represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

