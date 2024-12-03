Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,461.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,260.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.69. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $950.93 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.