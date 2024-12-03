Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 65,275.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $346.80 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 680.01, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.80 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,248 shares of company stock worth $42,933,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

