Ithaca Energy (OTCMKTS:IACAF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Ithaca Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:IACAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 4,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 51,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ithaca Energy
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.