Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ IVDAW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

