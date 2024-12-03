Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Update

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Iveda Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ IVDAW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday. Iveda Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
