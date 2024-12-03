Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 211.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 871,708 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $123,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

