Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,642 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Workday worth $138,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 167.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,692.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Workday by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,032,950. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,462 shares of company stock worth $71,374,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.30. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

