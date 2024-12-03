Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,553 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $173,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MOH opened at $301.87 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.69 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.48 and its 200 day moving average is $321.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

