JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 169,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.31. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $321.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Louis Kimble sold 48,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,332,747.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,925.28. The trade was a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 1,617.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAKK. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JAKKS Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

