Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $496.59 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 437,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $496,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 36,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.