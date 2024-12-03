Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $696.01 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,236,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,403 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.77% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $696,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $44,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,302.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 147,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 140,886 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $274,650,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,765,000 after buying an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock opened at $234.32 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $237.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.43.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.