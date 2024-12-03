Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $823.06 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,335,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,729 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $823,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.87.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

