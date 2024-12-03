Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,043,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 628,798 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $1,104,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 96.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

GoDaddy stock opened at $197.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.32. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $202.56.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,659. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,297,553.60. The trade was a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $3,396,525. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

