Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,881 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $625,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth about $3,136,000. Finepoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.4% in the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 190,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 184,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $101.43 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.