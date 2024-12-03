Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,411,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $439,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 441.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $160.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 972 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $153,682.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,400.07. The trade was a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $2,141,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,665,666.78. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,364 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,878. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $198.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.