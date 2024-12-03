John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,841. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
