John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 117,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

