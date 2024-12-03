Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s What Happened

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $60.70. 120,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 372,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.28.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

