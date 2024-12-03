Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAYFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LWAY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

