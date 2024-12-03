Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 169408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Lion One Metals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion One Metals had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 185.32%. The firm had revenue of C$9.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion One Metals Limited will post 0.0199784 EPS for the current year.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

