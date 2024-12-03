Logan Green Sells 10,919 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lyft Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. 6,837,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,072,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on LYFT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.