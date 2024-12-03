LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.37% of LPL Financial worth $64,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $323.91 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $330.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $303.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.