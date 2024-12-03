Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. 16,363,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 37,549,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cfra set a $2.00 price objective on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Lucid Group

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,041,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lucid Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $3,209,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 741,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.