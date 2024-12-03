Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735,208 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.98% of Lyft worth $103,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $230,174,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Lyft by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,491,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after acquiring an additional 235,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,870,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,475,000 after buying an additional 812,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lyft by 11.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,502.16. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LYFT
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Roku’s Recovery Prospects: Why 2025 Could Be a Game-Changer
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Hot Buyback Announcements That Will Drive Value in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.