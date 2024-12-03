Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
