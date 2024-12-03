Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Reduced by H&H International Investment LLC

H&H International Investment LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 0.0% of H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. H&H International Investment LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 584.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Moderna by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $116,114. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

