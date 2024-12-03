Murray Steele Buys 20,436 Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele acquired 20,436 shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,831.08 ($13,708.49).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Up 4.1 %

OAP3 stock opened at GBX 48 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.50 ($0.64). The company has a market cap of £423.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.33.

Octopus Apollo VCT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.82%.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

